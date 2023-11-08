Connect with us

Check Out This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 193

Mitchel Ihezue Is In El Salvador Representing Nigeria At The 72nd Miss Universe - Here's How To Vote!

See the 11 Designers to Keep an Eye Out For at GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023

UDIAHGEBI’s Latest Collection is Bold and Unapologetic

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James' Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

10 Weekend-Ready Outfits to Copy, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

ICYMI: Neo Akpofure Was 1 Heart Throbbing Bloke At Emmy Kasbit's Lagos Fashion Week Show

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 3: LilaBare

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 2: Mariah Bocoum

Mark Your Calendars For Accra Fashion Week 2023 | 13-17th December

Check Out This Week’s Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 193

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @naledi_mak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolaji Ogunmola (@bolajiogunmola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prayer Ndlovu (@xikhongelondlovu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Gifford (@signedblake)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hintofglamour (@hintofglamour)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veronica Fsa (@veronica.fsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahlogonolo Ngoepe (@hlogi_mmc)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

