See How Style Stars Are Rocking Chic Date Night Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 184

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley | Style Blogger (@astyledmind)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @genymaks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuel Umoh Jr. (@emmanuelumohjr_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyma Tang (@nymatang)

That wraps it up for Issue 184!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

