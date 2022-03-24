You Can’t Miss #BNSConvos: The Leading Ladies Leading The Media this Weekend With Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Lehlé Baldé & Mary Edoro

Every week in March, BellaNaija Style will host relevant, thought-provoking conversations with African female industry leaders in the fashion, beauty and media space on @bellanaijastyle‘s Instagram Live. So mark your calendars for the ultimate #BNSConvos!

Who is a journalist in the digital age? There is no denying that people’s attitudes about news and entertainment have changed significantly. We can connect with everyone in the world in seconds owing to the internet, and our phones now have high-definition photos and video capabilities, reducing the time it used to take to capture news, wait for stories to be printed in newspapers and then disseminated to the public.

In the lifestyle, fashion and entertainment industries, the scope of news reportage has even more dramatically evolved. Authenticity, personality and a unique voice are now details that this generation of news consumers pay attention to.

In this roundtable discussion, we analyze media journalism, leveraging the power of media to tell unique stories and navigating new platforms for the dissemination of news.

Meet The Speakers

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Stephanie Coker is an award-winning television host, actress, producer, content creator, author and entrepreneur passionate about philanthropy, storytelling, family, women and womanhood. She previously hosted MTV Africa and The Voice-Nigeria whilst appearing in box office hits Alakada Reloaded and King of Boys II.

Stephanie excels by bridging the gap between home and the diaspora, championing and documenting stories of women and what they go through. She creates family-friendly content with her daughter by sharing her expertise in the media with her decade long career both on and off-screen, teaching the next generation with her presenting skills course.

She hosts the podcast Me, Her and Everything Else, where she shares candid conversations about life and relationships. You can find her curating mummy and me content with her daughter as she shares tips on being a mum, parenting hacks and raising a happy, confident and wholesome child. Her refreshingly realistic approach to life and balancing all her roles makes her an in-demand speaker at events such as The Future is Her powered by the UN. A Brunel University graduate in communications and media, she was recently given the title of a chief as a global representative of her Nigerian heritage and culture.

Lehlé Baldé

Lehlé Baldé is a global citizen actively contributing to Agendas 2030 and 2063 with experience specializing in communication for development, journalism and a focus on the economy, policy, business, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, impact investing. She is the recipient of the Future Awards Africa in the category of intrapreneurship. Lehlé was also named top 50 women in media in Africa by the Media Awards and a Lord’s Achiever in the media category.

She is an International Monetary Fund Youth Fellow and an Acumen Fellow, a group of impact-driven leaders tackling the world’s most pressing problems. She hosted the national debate at the Nigerian Economic Summit on poverty alleviation and has hosted over 100 events.

Lehlé’s engagement with policymakers, business leaders, the youth, and the general public through various media platforms contributed to shedding light on the SDGs’ socio-economic issues: including financial inclusion, policy, poverty alleviation, impact investing, and financial literacy for young Africans. She hosts and produces various shows focused on the sustainable development goals backed by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Endeavor to mention a few.

Lehlé has worked in the private and public sector in Canada, the U.K, Mozambique, Cameroon, and Nigeria in communication for development, journalism, digital transformation, and development project management/ grant management. She currently works at West Africa’s leading provider of business intelligence and news, BusinessDay Media Limited, as the editor of the Weekender. She is also a brand ambassador for Sparkle PLC.

Mary Edoro

Mary Edoro is a Fashion Journalist and Digital Media Strategist with over eight years of experience. She is also the Head of Content for Africa’s leading tech-driven fashion media platform, BellaNaija Style.

Mary’s initiatives, which leverage the power of digital media and technology to promote innovation in the African fashion industry, reflect her enthusiasm for growth and creativity in Africa.

Through strategic partnerships, Mary has led successful campaigns for BellaNaija Style with top international companies including MAC, Darling Nigeria, TECNO, SUNLIGHT among others, making her a key figure in both editorial and content marketing.

One of her latest achievements is championing the Declutter & Donate Campaign focused on encouraging Conscious Consumption and Sustainability in fashion. She has been listed on Y! Naija‘s New Establishment List and BellaNaija Style’s 29 African Creatives List. She was also quoted in an article in the New York Times that tackled “Cultural Appropriation/Appreciation” and more recently interviewed Naomi Campbell where she sparked serious conversations about the fashion industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Date: 26th, March 2022

Time: 5 PM WAT

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

Follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos #BNSWomensMonth and #BNSWomensMonth22