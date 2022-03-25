Kate Kendy’s Latest Trip to Malindi will inspire your Next trip

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Kate Kendy Wanjiku is a content creator that takes amazing trips to phenomenal destinations that inspire us to invest in this art of self-care by treating ourselves to breaks and vacations we very much deserve.

If you are not familiar with Kenyan travel vlogger’s coveted trips and destinations, then this beautiful visit to Malindi in southeastern Kenya amidst gorgeous tropical beaches will get you hooked on her channel.

Explore the entire trip in the video below.

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

