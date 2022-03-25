Beauty
Trust Osas Ighodaro To Always Serve An Unmissable Look!
We love it when Osas Ighodaro posts a photo on Instagram because it automatically becomes an instant fave. The actress opted for a glamour-worthy look styled by Tolu Bally.
In the striking fit green dress – the dramatic sleeves and thigh-high slit detail made the look outstanding. She pulled out all the stops with the perfect accessories to match the look including a pair of orange-green pumps and of course, her slick hairstyle and glam makeup complimented the look flawlessly.
Check on it!
Credits:
Styling: @2207bytbally
Makeup: @adella_makeup
Photo: @horlaroflagos
Hairstyling: @touchofibee