Trust Osas Ighodaro To Always Serve An Unmissable Look!

We love it when Osas Ighodaro posts a photo on Instagram because it automatically becomes an instant fave. The actress opted for a glamour-worthy look styled by Tolu Bally.

In the striking fit green dress – the dramatic sleeves and thigh-high slit detail made the look outstanding. She pulled out all the stops with the perfect accessories to match the look including a pair of orange-green pumps and of course, her slick hairstyle and glam makeup complimented the look flawlessly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Check on it!

Credits:

Styling: @2207bytbally

Makeup: @adella_makeup

Photo: @horlaroflagos

Hairstyling: @touchofibee