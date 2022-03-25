Connect with us

Beauty Nollywood Scoop Style

Trust Osas Ighodaro To Always Serve An Unmissable Look!

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Beauty Secrets For Glowing Skin That "Euphoria" Star Storm Reid Swears By 

Beauty

BN Beauty: Ohemaa Bonsu's New Video shows you the Proper Way to Highlight & Contour

Beauty BN TV

Your Ultimate Guide to Soft Glam Makeup, Thanks Dodos

Beauty Inspired Scoop Sweet Spot

MBGN ECOWAS 2021 Lydia Okojie Shares Her Inspiring Journey To Success

Beauty Scoop

Meet Somalia's Khadija Omar, the First Hijabi Beauty Queen in History to make Top 13

Beauty BN TV

Take Some Lessons from Bregha on How To Use Your Face Cleanser

Beauty

ICYMI: Kaiser Coby's New Makeup Line in Collaboration With Nudestix is Everything!

Beauty Scoop

12 Stunning Photos Of Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yace, Miss World 2021 Second Runner-Up

Beauty Scoop

Poland's Karolina Biewleska wins Miss World 2021! Miss Côte d'Ivoire, United States & Mexico make it to Top 6

Beauty

Trust Osas Ighodaro To Always Serve An Unmissable Look!

Published

6 hours ago

 on

We love it when Osas Ighodaro posts a photo on Instagram because it automatically becomes an instant fave. The actress opted for a glamour-worthy look styled by Tolu Bally.

In the striking fit green dress – the dramatic sleeves and thigh-high slit detail made the look outstanding. She pulled out all the stops with the perfect accessories to match the look including a pair of orange-green pumps and of course, her slick hairstyle and glam makeup complimented the look flawlessly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Check on it!

Credits:
Styling: @2207bytbally
Makeup: @adella_makeup
Photo: @horlaroflagos
Hairstyling: @touchofibee

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys

BN Book Review: Tri-Party by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php