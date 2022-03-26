View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Hi BellaStylistas! The “BNStyle Plus Sound” is a mini bi-weekly series we started during our #BNSWomensMonth22 where we will showcase 4 amazing female artists with amazing styles. This is to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We’ll be highlighting their fashion highlights for each week this month.

Superstar Boitumelo Thulo, popularly known as Boity, is a brilliant rapper with hits like ‘Wuz Dat” and ‘Bakae” under her belt but she also scores mega-hits with her ravishing looks on magazine covers, red carpet events, and even while on vacation.

We are still trying to shake off our obsession with her Glamour South Africa 2020 cover, her iconic statement outfit in Orapeleng Modutle at the 2018 Nedbank International Polo and the stunning silver look on the #SAFTAS13 Red Carpet.

Love Boity’s style as we do? Not to worry. We have documented her slay (with receipts!) Scroll down to see some of Boity’s most noteworthy looks.

Her Iconic South African Glamour 2020 Cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Thulo in the stunning silver dress on the #SAFTAS13 Red Carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Boity in her iconic statement outfit in Orapeleng Modutle at the 2018 Nedbank International Polo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Boity Thulo in an eccentric high-end piece by House of Zee for a shoot earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Her drip followed her all the way to her vacation destination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Boity Thulo on the cover of Afropolitan magazine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Boity in Vola Magazine for #AtHomeWithMoet & #OwnYourThrone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)