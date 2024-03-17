BNStyle Plus Sound: 10 Times Kelly Khumalo Showed Off Her Sassy Side

Connect with us

5 hours ago

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Hi BellaStylistas! BNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We will be highlighting their fashion highlights each week this month. For this year’s edition, we will spotlight 5 amazing female artists with incredible styles.

Kelly Khumalo is a South African singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She rose to fame after the release of her debut album “T.K.O” in 2005 after being discovered while performing at a gospel talent search. Her 9th album “The Voice of Africa” was certified gold in South Africa.

Kelly’s style is chic featuring lots of minis, corsets, crop tops, ripped denim, body con, statement jewellery and embellishments. Her trendy taste in fashion has played a significant role in establishing her as a prominent figure in the South African music industry. Explore her stand-out looks with us below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Sassy in Corset

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Lush curls for a fancy video shoot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

It’s silver and mesh tights for this performance

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

A sleeveless mermaid dress for a performance in Mozambique

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Kelly bodies a bodysuit with fishnet and a pop of colour for her interview with Go the Expression Team

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Pairing a crop top and shorts with a cute hat and flats

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

A beautiful white boubou with bold necklaces and stunning braids

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Casual chic; look at that poppin’ purple lippie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

Monochrome looks good on stage featuring a long-sleeved bodycon dress and a bubble-sleeved kimono

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

