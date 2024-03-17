Music
BNStyle Plus Sound: 10 Times Kelly Khumalo Showed Off Her Sassy Side
Hi BellaStylistas! BNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We will be highlighting their fashion highlights each week this month. For this year’s edition, we will spotlight 5 amazing female artists with incredible styles.
Kelly Khumalo is a South African singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She rose to fame after the release of her debut album “T.K.O” in 2005 after being discovered while performing at a gospel talent search. Her 9th album “The Voice of Africa” was certified gold in South Africa.
Kelly’s style is chic featuring lots of minis, corsets, crop tops, ripped denim, body con, statement jewellery and embellishments. Her trendy taste in fashion has played a significant role in establishing her as a prominent figure in the South African music industry. Explore her stand-out looks with us below:
Sassy in Corset
Lush curls for a fancy video shoot
It’s silver and mesh tights for this performance
A sleeveless mermaid dress for a performance in Mozambique
Kelly bodies a bodysuit with fishnet and a pop of colour for her interview with Go the Expression Team
Pairing a crop top and shorts with a cute hat and flats
A beautiful white boubou with bold necklaces and stunning braids
Casual chic; look at that poppin’ purple lippie
Monochrome looks good on stage featuring a long-sleeved bodycon dress and a bubble-sleeved kimono
