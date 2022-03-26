April & Alex Showcased an Astonishing AW22 Collection at Portugal Fashion Week

London-based contemporary womenswear brand April & Alex, led by Didi Akinyelure, recently showcased its AW22 collection tagged Feroz on the main runway at Portugal Fashion Week.

The brand’s latest offering features structural, dramatic yet wearable pieces with exaggerated details – sleeves, hoods and shoulder pads.

About the new collection, Didi said:

As we step into the new season, we urge women to stay fierce, bold, edgy, powerful, confident. To take on the new world, and confidently step into the season as truly empowered women. If anything, the pandemic taught us to reach for our goals fearlessly and to live our lives purposefully and passionately.

See some looks from the runway show below:

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Credit

Designs: @aprilalexshop