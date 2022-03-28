Oscars2022: See Will Smith, Lupita Nyong’o, Tiffany Haddish & All Our Favourite Stars At The 94th Academy Awards

The red carpet fashion at the 2022 Oscars was as flamboyant as expected. Diamonds, crisp suits, metallic dresses and all the glitz and glam that usually surrounds this highly anticipated Awards ceremony.

Hollywood stars got to be appreciated for their amazing works as well as look good while doing it. From Hollywood staples like Will Smith and Lupita Nyong’o to musicians Billie Eilish and H.E.R, everyone arrived decked out in their best.

Keep scrolling to see what they wore to the main awards ceremony.

Lupita Nyong’o

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYDROGEN MAGAZINE (@hydrogenmagazine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Tracee Ellis Ross

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Cynthia Erivo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Serena Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Jada Pinkett Smith

Tiffany Haddish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

Ariana Debose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana DeBose (@arianadebose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Zoë Kravitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hair MacGyver. (@nikkinelms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥ (@moon.endlessly)

Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eWood (@ewood_ent) H.E.R.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

Venus Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams)

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya <3 (@love_daya._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z E N D A Y A C O L M A N (@dayacolman_forever)

Wanda Sykes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Regina Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall)

Demi Singleton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Singleton (@demisingleton)

Dakota Johnson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Niecy Nash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

The Men

Will Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Timothée Chalamet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Jamie Dornan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Andrew Garfield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel On The Road (@_rebelontheroad_)

Kevin Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Jason Momoa

Rickey Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rickey Thompson (@rickeythompson)

David Oyelowo