Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

#Oscars2022: See Will Smith, Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish & All Our Favourite Stars At The 94th Academy Awards

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Watch Beyoncé’s Performance of “Be Alive” from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

Events

Evangelist Uche Christian is Set to Preach at 3 Crusades this Easter Season Sponsored by The Onyx House, Indianapolis | See Details

Events Movies & TV Scoop

#Oscars2022: All The Outstanding Winners At The 94th Academy Awards

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Style, Glamour & A Sprinkle of High Society On Full Display at the #ABridgertonAffair | See the African Stars We Spotted

Events Scoop

Lerai Is the First African Host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Events Promotions

OPPO Nigeria treated Guests to a Fun Party at the Launch of its New A96 Smartphone

Events Promotions

Glitz! Glam! Recognition! Catch all the Moments from the Herconomy Awards Night

Events

Mortein Nigeria Unveils Kate Henshaw as their Brand Ambassador

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

#Oscars2022: See Will Smith, Lupita Nyong’o, Tiffany Haddish & All Our Favourite Stars At The 94th Academy Awards

Published

8 hours ago

 on

The red carpet fashion at the 2022 Oscars was as flamboyant as expected. Diamonds, crisp suits, metallic dresses and all the glitz and glam that usually surrounds this highly anticipated Awards ceremony.

Hollywood stars got to be appreciated for their amazing works as well as look good while doing it. From Hollywood staples like Will Smith and Lupita Nyong’o to musicians Billie Eilish and H.E.R, everyone arrived decked out in their best.

Keep scrolling to see what they wore to the main awards ceremony.

Lupita Nyong’o

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HYDROGEN MAGAZINE (@hydrogenmagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Tracee Ellis Ross

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Serena Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Jada Pinkett Smith

Tiffany Haddish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

Ariana Debose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana DeBose (@arianadebose)

Billie Eilish

Zoë Kravitz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hair MacGyver. (@nikkinelms)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♥ (@moon.endlessly)

Megan Thee Stallion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by eWood (@ewood_ent)

H.E.R.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial)

Venus Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams)

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya <3 (@love_daya._)

Wanda Sykes

Regina Hall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall)

Demi Singleton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Singleton (@demisingleton)

Dakota Johnson

Niecy Nash

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Vanessa Hudgens

Saniyya Sidney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saniyya Sidney (@saniyyasidney)

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

The Men

Will Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Timothée Chalamet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Jamie Dornan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Andrew Garfield

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel On The Road (@_rebelontheroad_)

Kevin Jonas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

Jason Momoa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iris Schomblood (@schomblood.iris)

Rickey Thompson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rickey Thompson (@rickeythompson)

David Oyelowo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Submission, Female Breadwinning & and the Head of Household

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys
css.php