Calling All Journalists in Africa! Applications are Open for the BBC News 2023 Komla Dumor Award

The 8th edition of the BBC News Komla Dumor Award, which celebrates journalistic talent in Africa, is now open for applications.

The award was launched in 2015 to honour Ghanaian broadcaster Komla Dumor, who presented on BBC Africa and BBC World News. His commitment to reporting African stories comprehensively and accurately made him a significant influence on Africa and the rest of the world. The BBC wants to keep Komla’s legacy alive by giving journalists from Africa the tools they need to tell original, insightful stories about Africa that can be appreciated by people all over the world.

“We are proud to launch the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award,” Liliane Landor, Senior Controller of BBC News International Services and Director of the BBC World Service, said. “The award and our previous winners are a fitting testament to Komla’s dedication to telling African stories with depth and integrity. I am looking forward to welcoming this year’s winner, and I strongly encourage journalists from across Africa to apply.”

The ceremony, hosted by journalist and TV host for the BBC, Salim Kikeke, will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Judges on this year’s panel include Ferial Haffajee, an associate editor for Daily Maverick and former editor-in-chief of The Mail & Guardian and City Press, Juliet Njeri, Head of BBC Africa, and Paul Danahar, Foreign Editor, BBC News.

Benefits

You will spend three months working in the BBC with news teams in London across television, radio and online.

The BBC will give you training, workshops, and mentoring to help you develop your journalism skills.

In addition to travel opportunities, you will have the chance to report on a story you generate and research for broadcast to the BBC’s global audience.

The deadline for applications is February 14, 2023, at 23:59 GMT.

Click here for more information about the award, including how to apply, entry criteria, and terms and conditions.