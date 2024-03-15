Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Guiding Light Assembly Announces Spiritual Awakening 2024: From His Presence to His Power | March 15 - 17

Events Promotions Style

A Night of Divine Luxury: Inside the Exclusive Launch of Gaultier Divine

Beauty Events Style

Adut Akech Bior's Vanity Fair Oscars No-Makeup Makeup & Ponytail Combo Deserves Your Attention

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

5 Fun Ways To Celebrate Women's Month On A Budget

Events Promotions

Embracing the Nigerian Heritage: Dr. Christopher Brooks Launches his anticipated Memoir!

Events Promotions

The Fusion of Culture, Art, and Business: Get Ready for the Business of Photography Conference 2024

Beauty BN TV Events Style

You Have To See Adut Akech Bior's Showstopping Green Look To The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Events News Promotions

Hone Your Talent: Apply for The Writing Class 4.0 (Corps Edition) | Deadline: March 17th

BN TV Events News Style

Exclusive: Banke Kuku Talks Womanhood, Inclusion & Thriving Through Hard Times with BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars | WATCH

Events

Guiding Light Assembly Announces Spiritual Awakening 2024: From His Presence to His Power | March 15 – 17

Avatar photo

Published

9 mins ago

 on

Guiding Light Assembly, a vibrant and dynamic church in Lagos, is excited to unveil its upcoming event, Spiritual Awakening: From His Presence to His Power. This transformative gathering promises the community of Lagos State an extraordinary encounter with a diverse lineup of renowned ministers, prophetic teachings, anointed praise, and dynamic worship sessions led by renowned gospel artists.

The event will feature an array of esteemed ministers, including Stephanie Ike Okafor (Executive Pastor of The Potter’s House at One LA in Los Angeles, California), Pastor Wale Adefarasin, Pastor Adeolu Adefarasin, Pastor Damilola Emmanuel, Blessed Uzochikwa, Pastor Ayo Otuyalo, Esther Longe, Ighiwiyisi Jacobs, Nosa Omoregie, Grace Omosebi, Asatta Allwell-Brown, and 121 Selah.

Event Details:

  • Dates: Friday, March 15: 6:00 PM; Saturday, March 16: 12 Noon; Sunday, March 17: 10:00 AM
  • Location: Guiding Light Assembly, Layi Ajayi-Bembe Rd, Park View Estate Ikoyi, Lagos
  • Registration: www.spiritualawakening.live

Spiritual Awakening is not merely a gathering; it is a unique opportunity to experience the supernatural and connect with God.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php