Guiding Light Assembly Announces Spiritual Awakening 2024: From His Presence to His Power | March 15 – 17

Guiding Light Assembly, a vibrant and dynamic church in Lagos, is excited to unveil its upcoming event, Spiritual Awakening: From His Presence to His Power. This transformative gathering promises the community of Lagos State an extraordinary encounter with a diverse lineup of renowned ministers, prophetic teachings, anointed praise, and dynamic worship sessions led by renowned gospel artists.

The event will feature an array of esteemed ministers, including Stephanie Ike Okafor (Executive Pastor of The Potter’s House at One LA in Los Angeles, California), Pastor Wale Adefarasin, Pastor Adeolu Adefarasin, Pastor Damilola Emmanuel, Blessed Uzochikwa, Pastor Ayo Otuyalo, Esther Longe, Ighiwiyisi Jacobs, Nosa Omoregie, Grace Omosebi, Asatta Allwell-Brown, and 121 Selah.

Event Details:

Dates: Friday, March 15: 6:00 PM; Saturday, March 16: 12 Noon; Sunday, March 17: 10:00 AM

Guiding Light Assembly, Layi Ajayi-Bembe Rd, Park View Estate Ikoyi, Lagos Registration: www. spiritualawakening.live

Spiritual Awakening is not merely a gathering; it is a unique opportunity to experience the supernatural and connect with God.

