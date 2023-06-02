Connect with us

For The 1st Time, Burna Boy Launches Iconic Jean Paul Gaultier Re-edition Sunglasses Today

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Multi-award-winning Afrobeats star and global sensation Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally as Burna Boy — has teamed up with French high-fashion house — Jean Paul Gaultier for his first-ever designer product collaboration.

In lieu of fashion’s relentless obsession with the 1990s (which also happens to be Burna Boy’s birth era) and Jean Paul Gaultier’s strong association with that era, the Gaultier house conscripted Burna Boy to select his favourite archival styles, dropping today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

The brand teased the project by hosting a party at its headquarters for Burna Boy’s fans ahead of his Paris performance on the 20th of May 2023 with over 40,000 people in attendance.

Burna selected two styles from Gaultier’s 1990s archive for the collaboration. The two limited-edition styles, which come in four colourways, incorporate some inspiration for Burna Boy’s latest album “Love, Damini” — especially the heart-shaped details and the red lenses.

Styled by his long-term stylist Ronami Ogulu, the Nigerian also posed for a campaign photographed Marcin Kempski in a set designed by Daughter of Lama that pays tribute to iconic music videos from the 1990s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

The sunglasses will be sold on jeanpaulgaultier.com and such specialty stores as Machine A, Voo Store, FWRD, Kith, Mytheresa, Slam Jam and Antonioli. Retail prices range from 450 euros to 550 euros, with custom styles topping out at 590 euros.

This is another one of the impressive moves Florence Tétier, creative director for Jean Paul Gaultier fashion, has been making lately to __ the brand’s notoriety including collaborations with Lil Nas X, Melissa and Ottolinger, campaigns with the likes of Kylie Jenner, and a recent “Dress Like Jean Paul” spring collection, inspired by the founding designer’s Breton top, also known as a marinière, and kilt.

 

Credits:

Talent @burnaboygram

Creative Direction @florencetetier for @jeanpaulgaultier
Photography @marcinkempski
Fashion @r0nami
Set Design @daughter_of_lama

