Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbally (@tolubally)

Colours can have a great impact on our mood and perception. They also can tell a lot about the character of the wearer. Blue in clothing is a colour of compromise, a balance between the monotonous style of neutrals and the imposing vibe of brighter colours. It is the colour of tranquillity, it energizes and can have a healing effect.

Blue symbolizes dependability, stability and trust, along with consistency and authority. Colour psychologists say people whose favourite colour is blue are often reasonable and know how to keep the self in hand. With an enormous range in tones and shades, it is one of the easiest colours to style, very forgiving and goes well for official and casual occasions.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon (@_emmanuelgoodnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chika Ike (@chikaike)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Ada | Content creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fab -📍Fashion Lover & Expert (@stylebyfaby)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche (@uchepedro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Otakpor | Style Blogger (@queensplayground)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NasImage Photography (@nasimage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fab -📍Fashion Lover & Expert (@stylebyfaby)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

That wraps it up for Issue 239!