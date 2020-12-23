Style
Tessa Thompson’s Sylvie’s Love Press Tour Was Crazy Stylish – Here’s Proof
Tessa Mae Thompson almost never fails to impress when it comes to her promo tours, and even with a press tour coloured with a far more virtual bent, Tessa served us look after look. Her stylists, the fashion duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald of Wayman and Micah kept her looks in keeping with what we expect of Tessa, quirky and interesting but still note perfect.
We enjoy her style immensely, and there is never a dull moment – and in this tour from the Amazon Prime Video movie Sylvie’s Love (which she co-stars with Nnamdi Asomugha) she blessed us with over ten looks featuring a wide range of colours, silhouettes, styles and designers.
Check out the looks below:
Tessa Mae Thompson for the drive-in premiere of @sylvieslove wearing Alexandre Vauthier@alexandrevauthier couture
Tessa Mae Thompson in Kiko Kostadinov
Suit: @kikokostadinov
@a.i.pr
@renaissance_renaissance top
@paristexas_it boots
@bspr
@cathywaterman jewels
@ihprteam MUA: @ninapark
Tessa Mae Thompson in Estelle Zou
Dress: @estellezou
Shoes: @ruthiedavis
Jewels- @ihprteam
earrings @cathywaterman
Rings @templestclair @anakhouri
Tessa Mae Thompson in David Koma London
@davidkomalondon for @sylvieslove
Tessa Mae Thompson in St John Knits
Tessa Mae Thompson in St John Knits
@stjohnknits
@giuseppezanotti
@monsecret_official
@beabongiasca
Tessa Mae Thompson in Gucci for Sylvie’s Love virtual press day
Tessa Mae Thompson in Moschino
Credits
Movie: @sylvieslove
Hair: @lacyredway @nakiarachon
MUA: @ninapark @kalikennedy
Nails: @stephstonenails
Studio @amazonprimevideo
Photographer: Todd Williamson