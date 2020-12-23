Tessa Thompson’s Sylvie’s Love Press Tour Was Crazy Stylish – Here’s Proof

Tessa Mae Thompson almost never fails to impress when it comes to her promo tours, and even with a press tour coloured with a far more virtual bent, Tessa served us look after look. Her stylists, the fashion duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald of Wayman and Micah kept her looks in keeping with what we expect of Tessa, quirky and interesting but still note perfect.

We enjoy her style immensely, and there is never a dull moment – and in this tour from the Amazon Prime Video movie Sylvie’s Love (which she co-stars with Nnamdi Asomugha) she blessed us with over ten looks featuring a wide range of colours, silhouettes, styles and designers.

Check out the looks below:

Tessa Mae Thompson for the drive-in premiere of @sylvieslove wearing Alexandre Vauthier@alexandrevauthier couture

Tessa Mae Thompson in Kiko Kostadinov

Tessa Mae Thompson in Estelle Zou

Tessa Mae Thompson in David Koma London

Tessa Mae Thompson in St John Knits

Tessa Mae Thompson in St John Knits

Tessa Mae Thompson in Gucci for Sylvie’s Love virtual press day

Tessa Mae Thompson in Moschino

