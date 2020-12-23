Tessa Thompson’s Sylvie’s Love Press Tour Was Crazy Stylish – Here’s Proof

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Tessa Mae Thompson almost never fails to impress when it comes to her promo tours, and even with a press tour coloured with a far more virtual bent, Tessa served us look after look. Her stylists, the fashion duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald of  Wayman and Micah kept her looks in keeping with what we expect of Tessa, quirky and interesting but still note perfect.

We enjoy her style immensely, and there is never a dull moment –  and in this tour from the Amazon Prime Video movie Sylvie’s Love (which she co-stars with Nnamdi Asomugha) she blessed us with over ten looks featuring a wide range of colours, silhouettes, styles and designers.

Check out the looks below:

Tessa Mae Thompson for the drive-in premiere of @sylvieslove  wearing  Alexandre Vauthier@alexandrevauthier couture

Tessa Mae Thompson in Kiko Kostadinov

Suit: @kikokostadinov
@a.i.pr
@renaissance_renaissance top
@paristexas_it boots
@bspr
@cathywaterman jewels
@ihprteam MUA: @ninapark

Tessa Mae Thompson in Estelle Zou

Dress: @estellezou
Shoes: @ruthiedavis
Jewels- @ihprteam
earrings @cathywaterman
Rings @templestclair @anakhouri

Tessa Mae Thompson in David Koma London

@davidkomalondon  for @sylvieslove

 

Tessa Mae Thompson in St John Knits

Tessa Mae Thompson in St John Knits

 @stjohnknits
@giuseppezanotti
@monsecret_official
@beabongiasca 

 

Tessa Mae Thompson in Gucci for Sylvie’s Love virtual press day

Tessa Mae Thompson in Moschino

 

Credits

Movie: @sylvieslove

Hair: @lacyredway @nakiarachon

MUA: @ninapark @kalikennedy

Nails: @stephstonenails

Studio @amazonprimevideo

Photographer: Todd Williamson

 

