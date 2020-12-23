Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 365

Style

Tessa Thompson & Nnamdi Asomugha Are Enchanting On The Cover of Essence Magazine's Digital Issue

Style

Tessa Thompson's Sylvie's Love Press Tour Was Crazy Stylish - Here's Proof

Style

Interested in Building A Career In Fashion? Get Into This Conversation With Adebayo Oke-Lawal & Tobi Idowu

Style

The BN Style Recap: Get Ahead on Your 2021 Style Resolutions With These Fashion & Beauty Stories

Style

We Can't Get Enough Of These Super Stylish Looks From the #TSMWSeries Season Finale!

Style

Patricia Bright Reveals Her #1 Fashion Faux Pas In This Fun Video

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Tacha Akide, Hamdiya Hamid, Erica Nlewedim & More

Style

How To Nail The Padded Tee Trend, Courtesy Ghanaian Bellastylista Debbie Beeko

Scoop Style

Latasha Ngwube Appointed As First Editor-in-Chief of THEWILL Nigeria's DownTown Magazine Supplement

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 365

AsoEbi Bella

Published

14 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Squad fabric: @thefabricroomng
Makeup: @bmpromakeup

@moladehh_
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup @makeupbymoladehh

Asoebi tailored by @queenajokescloset
Clutch @elitestyles1
Gele @abydouz_gele
Makeup @kim_beautystudio

Makeup @facebeatbycynthia
Gele @gele_by_segunlagos
Asoebi @adunni_alasoo

#AsoEbiBella @neynah_xo
Outfit @ciscacecil
Makeup @kim_beautystudio

#AsoEbiBella @chinonsoarubayi

Dressed in @house_of_zilo Gele styled by @stunners_gele fabric: @fabricsbyzakarie Makeup: @solangehairandbeauty

Asooke @wovenmarketafrica
MUA @springbeauty_makeover
Outfit @fonalawani

Outfit: @kmcouture_ng
Makeup and gele: @touchesbykathY

Bella: @therealrhonkefella
Dress: @rhonkefellacollections Accessories @thetenniesignature

Outfit: @victoriacharlesclothing

Bella: @vivientann
Dress: @hemline_fashion
Makeup: @glambyveee

Makeup: @revysbeauty Gele: @eminence_mez

@oluwayemisi_s and @ufuomailesanmi
Dress: @cut2stylebyhopcy

Makeup and gele @kim_beautystudio
Dress @houseofsolange
Belle @iamjulietsolange

Dress: @visiblequalitysewing
Makeup: @beez_glam

Bella: @somaokereke
Outfit- @bukassedges

Bella: @nimmie_
Dress @yettys_cut
Makeup @quickglitz_studio

#AsoEbiBella @jenni_frank

Dress- @ogenoraa
Makeup and photo: @dobis_glam

#AsoEbiBella

Bella: @airla_hills_
Outfit and headband: @bella_byairlahills

 

Makeup @tshakky
Dress @d.a.s.s.a.h_

#Asoebibella @zane_ndife
Dress: @zane_thebrand

Stunning wedding guest @mhisoby
Dress @lamodalagos

Photography: @cliq_kofi

Bella @gmyt__
Photography @hbpixels
Dress @ericamoorebrand
Makeup @layefabeauty

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Accessories @wowaccessorries
Hair stylist @dharmsung
Hair @hairmayelle
Makeup @sooo_pro

Bella: @temifitness
Dress: @houseofsolange
Makeup: @quints_n_class

Outfit: @_stitchesbyaisy_
Photography : @yomi.visuals

Kids!

Agbada: @deco_d29
Photography : @capturedbyadesuwa

@levi.beecroft
Outfit : @deco_d29
beads : Daddy’s closet
Photograph: @capturedbyadesuwa

@reign_nd_rema

 

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Dear Life, Give Us a New Day

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php