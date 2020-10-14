Connect with us

Regina King shines on Glamour Magazine's New Women of the Year Cover!

Your Exclusive Tour of Priscilla Ojo's Room in her New Vlog

Here's Your First Look at Neptune3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates" New Series

Follow the Story of Mr & Mrs Williams on Ayope Davies' Latest Short Film "Marriage Is Easy"

WATCH Ogar Leon's Short Film "Morenike"

The Official Trailer for Dimeji Ajibola's Anticipated Movie "Ratnik" Is Here

"Money Makes The World Puff" - Here's Episode 6 of Lasisi Elenu's "Mama and Papa Godspower"

Teniola Olatoni's "The New Normal" will be in Cinemas November 20th | Watch the Trailer

Watch the Season Finale of "Witches" by Yemisi Wada

#BNMovieFeature: You Don't Want to Miss Niyi Akinmolayan‘s Short Film "Room 315"

Actress and Director, Regina King, who has accomplished incredible feats, is getting all the accolades she deserves in this new Glamour Magazine Women Of The Year cover. She joins President and Director-Counsel of NAACP Legal Defense Fund Sherrilyn Ifill, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms among others as the 2020 Women of the Year.

King brings black girl magic as she stuns in the photos, wearing designs from Balmain, Christopher John Rogers, and Dior.

Speaking on mixed feelings about her laudable success this year – from her Emmy award to the success of her movie, One Night In Miami and the unfortunate events in between especially in the black community, she says;

For that to be the case and all of this to be going on is bittersweet, sobering. I’ll tell you one thing, though: I am grateful that the universe brought this movie to me, because it does make me feel like through art, we—when I say ‘we,’ the filmmakers, everyone that had something to do with this story—have an opportunity to put something out that feels like we are being active, that we are activators. I feel like there’s no mistake that the subject matter of this film is what it is and coming out at this time. I do feel that we were all designed for a moment. I mean, not designed just for one moment, but this moment we were supposed to all come together, everyone on this project, because this moment was so much bigger than One Night in Miami.

Read the full issue and find out more on the other cover stars on www.glamour.com and see more elegant photos from the cover below

Credits
Writer: @sorayamcdonald
Photographer: @emmanmontalvan
Stylists: @waymanandmicah
Hair: @larryjarahsims
Makeup: @makeupbylatrice
Production: @viewfindersnyla

