And the 2020 Emmy Awards Winners Are... "Schitt's Creek", Uzo Aduba, Zendaya | See Full List

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Staples Center in L.A., with winners accepting awards remotely, virtually, and digitally.

Pop TV’s riches-to-rags comedy “Schitt’s Creek“, which had nabbed 15 nominations, featuring Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy, all triumphed in their acting categories. “Schitt’s Creek” claimed the Outstanding Comedy Series award, making it an unmatched seven trophies in a row.

Superhero drama “Watchmen“, nabbed four awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, and acting trophies for Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. “Succession” claimed four awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor for Jeremy Strong, and writing and directing.

Uzo Aduba won the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in “Mrs. America“, while Tyler Perry received the Governor’s Award.

The Emmy Awards celebrates the artistry of TV guest stars, animated series, and documentary creators, as well as those whose technical work was top notch.

To see who else had a shiny, happy night, and who didn’t scroll through the complete list of winners at the 72nd Emmy Awards.