Don’t Just Call Him Alex Ekubo, Call Him ‘Chief Ikuku’

One of Nollywood’s finest actors Alex Ekubo has been honoured with the title of a chief in Imo State following his illustrious contribution to the industry.

The elated actor took to his Instagram page to share a video of his installment ceremony and wrote:

Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise.