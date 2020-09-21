Connect with us

Don't Just Call Him Alex Ekubo, Call Him 'Chief Ikuku'

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

One of Nollywood’s finest actors Alex Ekubo has been honoured with the title of a chief in Imo State following his illustrious contribution to the industry.

The elated actor took to his Instagram page to share a video of his installment ceremony and wrote:

Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise.

IMO State. At the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival). Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State
Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, vint agedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m. Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nick name”

View this post on Instagram

Quick Bio Update : Chief Ikuku 🌪🌪

A post shared by Alexx Ekubo (@alexxekubo) on

