Nollywood
Don’t Just Call Him Alex Ekubo, Call Him ‘Chief Ikuku’
One of Nollywood’s finest actors Alex Ekubo has been honoured with the title of a chief in Imo State following his illustrious contribution to the industry.
The elated actor took to his Instagram page to share a video of his installment ceremony and wrote:
Allow me to Re-introduce myself, I Alexx Ekubo of Arochukwu, Abia State – has just been coronated IKUKU Of Amumara Town, Mbaise.
IMO State. At the just concluded Iri-Ji (New Yam Festival). Coronation by – Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom. Imo State
Special thanks to High Chief Nwachinemere 1 of Mbaise, vint agedeluxeinteriors for welcoming me & honoring me in his home town among his kindred. I Love you forever & ever Obara’m. Pls moving forward when you see me Address me as a CHIEF, it’s official IKUKU is not a “nick name”
