Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Have a Look at the Official Poster & BTS Shots for Kayodu Kasum's Film "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#TIFF20: From Casting to the Unique Storyline - Everything You Need About David Oyelowo's Directorial Debut in "The Water Man"

Movies & TV Scoop

Kanayo O. Kanayo Covers Guardian Life Magazine's Latest Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This Erica Interview with Dele Momodu is a Reminder Why Fans Have so Much Love for Her

Movies & TV Scoop

And the 2020 Emmy Awards Winners Are... "Schitt's Creek", Uzo Aduba, Zendaya | See Full List

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 62: Trikytee, Ozo take a Bow from the Show & All Hail the 'Lockdown' Geng Finalists

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch “Non-Exclusive Marriage” starring Blessing Egbe, Anthony Manjaro & Keira Hewatch

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 61: 'Abule Egba D'banj', Catching Cruise & Party Vibes with DJ Lambo and Joeboy

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Stuart Harmon's Documentary "The Money Stone" gives a Closer Look Inside the Dangerous yet Hopeful World of Miners

Movies & TV Scoop

From Funny Conversations to Betway Make a Difference Task - Catch the Highlights from #BBNaija Day 60

Movies & TV

Have a Look at the Official Poster & BTS Shots for Kayodu Kasum’s Film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We have the official poster for Film One Entertainment’s highly anticipated film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards,” directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Mimi Bartels.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is a romantic-comedy about love, money and a 28-year-old lady whose only dream of getting married before 30 gets shattered a few days before her 29th birthday.

“Kambili” stars Nancy Isime and Jide Kene as the lead characters with an explosive chemistry. The movie also stars Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Uzor Arukwe and Koye Kekere-Ekun.

Synopsis

Kambili Maduka, is an irresponsible, spoiled, spendthrift 28-year-old woman who is turning 29 in a few days. The only thing on her mind is to get married before she turns 30. However, after getting suspended from work due to her incessant lateness, she goes on a date with her boyfriend and he breaks up with her, dashing her hopes of getting married before 30. She decides that what she needs to do is prove to her boyfriend that she can be everything he wants her to be, which is; responsible, driven, focused and wife material.

 

View this post on Instagram

LOVE IS SWEET O!!! Call me Chief! Linda and Chidi don't finish us o, slowly plix! Kambili : The whole 30 yards. . Peep the squad below #Kambili30yards . Starring: Kambili – @nancyisimeofficial Chidi – @iamjidekene Biodun – @veezeebaybeh Linda – @sharonooja Jesse – @officiallyk10 Jessica – @toyin_abraham Cynthia – @elvinaibru Bankole – @uzor.arukwe John – @mawuli_gavor Introducing: Funmi – @oge_._ . Director: @kayodekasum Screenwriter: @oziomaogbaji Co-Producer: @miseducationofmimi Associate Producer: @tilishoz DOPs: @captaindegzy & @cinemmaofficial Editor : Kayode Kasum & @adiosolanke Production manager: @barbara.babarinsa 1st Assistant Director: @thankgod_ebo 2nd Assistant Director: @oziomaogbaji Script Supervisor: @countrybouy_ Production Coordinators: @tosinarise & @the_iszy Production assistants: @kumaleh_studios @mynameisonyinye @stephboyo Clapperloader: @bro.zachariah Gaffer: @officialeasyfilms Sound Recordist: @actualvisualsound 1st AC (Focus Puller): @horllyrae 2nd AC : @hocube_focus 3rd AC: @chocymedia Grip: @reubenadaji Prod. Designer: @mayowalabiran Property Manager: @longesegun Wardrobe/ Costume: @theoneandonlynoj Styling: @thenojcompany Styling assistants: @sindara.xx @your.alibi @the.bluelily Makeup: @feyzomua Makeup assistant: @jes_hannah Hair @vaavavoom BTS videos & Promo content: @oluwaxplorer & @norbs_a DIT: @casimier_ BTS photos: @casimier_studios Asst DIT & BTS photos: @goldwyn_image Grip Asst.: @kamal.olayinka.92

A post shared by Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (@kambili_30yards) on

Watch the “Kambili” teaser below:

Photo credit: @kambili_30yards

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Advertisement
css.php