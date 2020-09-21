Have a Look at the Official Poster & BTS Shots for Kayodu Kasum’s Film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”

We have the official poster for Film One Entertainment’s highly anticipated film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards,” directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Mimi Bartels.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is a romantic-comedy about love, money and a 28-year-old lady whose only dream of getting married before 30 gets shattered a few days before her 29th birthday.

“Kambili” stars Nancy Isime and Jide Kene as the lead characters with an explosive chemistry. The movie also stars Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Uzor Arukwe and Koye Kekere-Ekun.

Synopsis

Kambili Maduka, is an irresponsible, spoiled, spendthrift 28-year-old woman who is turning 29 in a few days. The only thing on her mind is to get married before she turns 30. However, after getting suspended from work due to her incessant lateness, she goes on a date with her boyfriend and he breaks up with her, dashing her hopes of getting married before 30. She decides that what she needs to do is prove to her boyfriend that she can be everything he wants her to be, which is; responsible, driven, focused and wife material.

Watch the “Kambili” teaser below:

Photo credit: @kambili_30yards