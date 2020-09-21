Movies & TV
Have a Look at the Official Poster & BTS Shots for Kayodu Kasum’s Film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”
We have the official poster for Film One Entertainment’s highly anticipated film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards,” directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Mimi Bartels.
“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is a romantic-comedy about love, money and a 28-year-old lady whose only dream of getting married before 30 gets shattered a few days before her 29th birthday.
“Kambili” stars Nancy Isime and Jide Kene as the lead characters with an explosive chemistry. The movie also stars Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Uzor Arukwe and Koye Kekere-Ekun.
Synopsis
Kambili Maduka, is an irresponsible, spoiled, spendthrift 28-year-old woman who is turning 29 in a few days. The only thing on her mind is to get married before she turns 30. However, after getting suspended from work due to her incessant lateness, she goes on a date with her boyfriend and he breaks up with her, dashing her hopes of getting married before 30. She decides that what she needs to do is prove to her boyfriend that she can be everything he wants her to be, which is; responsible, driven, focused and wife material.
View this post on Instagram
LOVE IS SWEET O!!! Call me Chief! Linda and Chidi don't finish us o, slowly plix! Kambili : The whole 30 yards. . Peep the squad below #Kambili30yards . Starring: Kambili – @nancyisimeofficial Chidi – @iamjidekene Biodun – @veezeebaybeh Linda – @sharonooja Jesse – @officiallyk10 Jessica – @toyin_abraham Cynthia – @elvinaibru Bankole – @uzor.arukwe John – @mawuli_gavor Introducing: Funmi – @oge_._ . Director: @kayodekasum Screenwriter: @oziomaogbaji Co-Producer: @miseducationofmimi Associate Producer: @tilishoz DOPs: @captaindegzy & @cinemmaofficial Editor : Kayode Kasum & @adiosolanke Production manager: @barbara.babarinsa 1st Assistant Director: @thankgod_ebo 2nd Assistant Director: @oziomaogbaji Script Supervisor: @countrybouy_ Production Coordinators: @tosinarise & @the_iszy Production assistants: @kumaleh_studios @mynameisonyinye @stephboyo Clapperloader: @bro.zachariah Gaffer: @officialeasyfilms Sound Recordist: @actualvisualsound 1st AC (Focus Puller): @horllyrae 2nd AC : @hocube_focus 3rd AC: @chocymedia Grip: @reubenadaji Prod. Designer: @mayowalabiran Property Manager: @longesegun Wardrobe/ Costume: @theoneandonlynoj Styling: @thenojcompany Styling assistants: @sindara.xx @your.alibi @the.bluelily Makeup: @feyzomua Makeup assistant: @jes_hannah Hair @vaavavoom BTS videos & Promo content: @oluwaxplorer & @norbs_a DIT: @casimier_ BTS photos: @casimier_studios Asst DIT & BTS photos: @goldwyn_image Grip Asst.: @kamal.olayinka.92
View this post on Instagram
Oh Jesse @officiallyk10! Funny now, funny then, amazing always lol Biodun (@veezeebaybeh)'s wahala. See more of the boyfriend/committed/husband material in cinemas one day soon. Remember #staysafe Reposted from @officiallyk10 Kambili is coming! Also, @veezeebaybeh who is this ‘we’ you speak of dear? Lol. @kayodekasum @miseducationofmimi @filmoneng @kambili_30yards – #regrann
Watch the “Kambili” teaser below:
Photo credit: @kambili_30yards