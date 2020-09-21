Guess who Joined Twitter over the Weekend – Tony Umez (AKA Tonero Angel)!

You guys, Twitter is getting more interesting every day.

So many new users joining and one of them is Nollywood veteran actor Tony Umez.

He has trended a couple of times on Twitter in the last few weeks, with so many users claiming that he shares striking similarities with evicted #BBNaija 2020 housemate Ozo, and for his famous line “Doorling”.

He lit up the streets of Twitter over the weekend when he joined the social media platform and started posting hilarious tweets. Trust Nigerians to cruise along after welcoming him “with love”.

Here’s what Toney Umez has been up to since he joined the streets of Twitter:

Thank you, i’m happy to hear that. This place isn’t so bad after all 😀 https://t.co/wwjKrX9D8V — Tony Umez (@toneroangel) September 17, 2020

Now we have arrived "doorling." That's the Tony Umez we know.

Please, dooorling wife, allow Tony to make a doorrrlliinng video for us. Make sure you blink 30 times a second o. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o0zxAJV6sd — Bright Alozie (@bryt_alozy) September 17, 2020

Now this really got me Sandra 😃😃 https://t.co/J3GEg3412o — Tony Umez (@toneroangel) September 17, 2020

It’s a wonderful day today and something good is happening.

What is the best meal to have as lunch in an African home on Sunday? reply with the #Tonyumez please don’t say Rice 😒 — Tony Umez (@toneroangel) September 20, 2020

Dorling, @KanayoOKanayo already showed it's all about 'sacrifice'. He's alright now. You too can survive, my dear. It's not like we're going to put you in a bottle. Or make you wash pants. Or do dishes. Or massage our neck and feet. Or….. You'll be fine, dorling. pic.twitter.com/GRqVegAxbH — Vulcan! #TPACT (@enebeliOJ) September 17, 2020

Photo credit: @Toneroangel