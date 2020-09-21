Guess who Joined Twitter over the Weekend – Tony Umez (AKA Tonero Angel)!

Connect with us

You guys, Twitter is getting more interesting every day.

So many new users joining and one of them is Nollywood veteran actor Tony Umez.

He has trended a couple of times on Twitter in the last few weeks, with so many users claiming that he shares striking similarities with evicted #BBNaija 2020 housemate Ozo, and for his famous line “Doorling”.

He lit up the streets of Twitter over the weekend when he joined the social media platform and started posting hilarious tweets. Trust Nigerians to cruise along after welcoming him “with love”.

Here’s what Toney Umez has been up to since he joined the streets of Twitter:

Photo credit: @Toneroangel

