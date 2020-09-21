This Erica Interview with Dele Momodu is a Reminder Why Fans Have so Much Love for Her

Dele Momodu sat with the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate Erica Nlewedim.

The actress and reality star documented her journey to fame, how she started her acting career and her connection with Kiddwaya. Erica disclosed she’s very ambitious and doesn’t think she has achieved enough at her age.

Being the only child, she moved around a lot during her early years, which sometimes gets lonely, but now she’s used to it.

If you need another dose of the Erica, you’ll love this.