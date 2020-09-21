Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This Erica Interview with Dele Momodu is a Reminder Why Fans Have so Much Love for Her

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#TIFF20: From Casting to the Unique Storyline - Everything You Need About David Oyelowo's Directorial Debut in "The Water Man"

BN TV

Keep Up with Tolani Baj on New Vlog "Life after Big Brother Naija"

BN TV

Spice up your Sunday Afternoon with this Efo Riro Recipe from Sisi Jemimah

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch “Non-Exclusive Marriage” starring Blessing Egbe, Anthony Manjaro & Keira Hewatch

BN TV

A Baked Salmon Sauce Recipe from The Kitchen Muse You'll Absolutely Approve Of

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Stuart Harmon's Documentary "The Money Stone" gives a Closer Look Inside the Dangerous yet Hopeful World of Miners

BN TV Music Scoop

The Voice Nigeria Season 3: What to Expect from Voice Coach Waje, Falz, Yemi Alade & Darey

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Adesewa is on the Verge of Losing CL on Episode 6 of "Witches"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Is Abiodun Really Cheating? Catch the New Episode of "Therapy"

BN TV

This Erica Interview with Dele Momodu is a Reminder Why Fans Have so Much Love for Her

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Dele Momodu sat with the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate Erica Nlewedim.

The actress and reality star documented her journey to fame, how she started her acting career and her connection with Kiddwaya. Erica disclosed she’s very ambitious and doesn’t think she has achieved enough at her age.

Being the only child, she moved around a lot during her early years, which sometimes gets lonely, but now she’s used to it.

If you need another dose of the Erica, you’ll love this.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Advertisement
css.php