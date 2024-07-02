Nse Ikpe-Etim, Segun Arinze, Richard Mofe-Damijo & Mercy Aigbe Star in New Film “Force Empire”

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Segun Arinze, Richard Mofe–Damijo (RMD) and Mercy Aigbe, star in “Force Empire,” a new film by filmamker and actor, Ndy Akan. “Force Empire” sheds light on the issue of sexual assault faced by women within the male-dominated Nigerian Police Force, and workplaces in general.

It tells the story of DCP Mfon, portrayed by Nse Ikpe-Etim who is determined to unmask the perpetrator who assaulted and humiliated her protégé, ASP Halima, (played by rising actress, Enwongoabasi Ibom). Traumatised and fearful, Halima’s plight drives Mfon to expose the culprit and other corrupt officers tarnishing the reputation of the Nigerian Police Force, despite fierce resistance from superiors.

In a statement, Ndy Akan explains, “Force Empire” is a film about justice. It aims to highlight and encourage the outstanding police officers within the Nigeria Police Force while also addressing the unfortunate actions of a few that have tarnished its reputation. The film reinforces a vital message consistently communicated by the leadership: that every officer, regardless of rank, will face consequences for any criminal behaviour.”

Rounding out the cast are Tony Umez, Kunle Coker, Sonny McDon, Aniebiet Francis, and Richard Johnson. “Force Empire” hits cinemas nationwide on August 23, 2024.