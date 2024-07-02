Connect with us

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Segun Arinze, Richard Mofe-Damijo & Mercy Aigbe Star in New Film "Force Empire"

House of the Dragons S2: Here’s All That’s Known So Far

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Stan Nze, Kenneth Okolie & Kalu Ikeagwu Star in Family Drama "Something About the Briggs"

Infinix and IMAX Team up for Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere in Nigeria

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Didi-Stone Olomide went Daring for the World premiere of 'Le Comte De Monte-Cristo' in Cannes

Discover the New Series; Just Us Girls | The True Definition of Girl Power

Laugh and Love with Tumi Morake, Lehasa Moloi, Kenneth Nkosi in 'The Vow' - Premiering May 29th on Netflix

Inspiring Change and Breaking Barriers: A Journey of Visual Storytelling by Bernard Kyei Baffour

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Segun Arinze, Richard MofeDamijo (RMD) and Mercy Aigbe, star in “Force Empire,” a new film by filmamker and actor, Ndy Akan. “Force Empire” sheds light on the issue of sexual assault faced by women within the male-dominated Nigerian Police Force, and workplaces in general.

It tells the story of DCP Mfon, portrayed by Nse Ikpe-Etim who is determined to unmask the perpetrator who assaulted and humiliated her protégé, ASP Halima, (played by rising actress, Enwongoabasi Ibom). Traumatised and fearful, Halima’s plight drives Mfon to expose the culprit and other corrupt officers tarnishing the reputation of the Nigerian Police Force, despite fierce resistance from superiors.

In a statement, Ndy Akan explains, “Force Empire” is a film about justice. It aims to highlight and encourage the outstanding police officers within the Nigeria Police Force while also addressing the unfortunate actions of a few that have tarnished its reputation. The film reinforces a vital message consistently communicated by the leadership: that every officer, regardless of rank, will face consequences for any criminal behaviour.”

Rounding out the cast are Tony Umez, Kunle Coker, Sonny McDon, Aniebiet Francis, and Richard Johnson. “Force Empire” hits cinemas nationwide on August 23, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nse Ikpe-Etim (@nseikpeetim)

Avatar photo

