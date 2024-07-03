Uche Jombo’s Football Film “Onye Egwu” Starring Zubby Michael Arrives Prime Video on July 19th

“Onye Egwu,” a new sports film directed by Uche Jombo, is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 19th. The film tells the story of a football star who faces challenges that stop him from playing the sport he loves. But a chance encounter with Nedu, a rising star, reignites his passion and changes his perspective.

Co-produced by Taiwo Adebayo Folashade and Uche Jombo herself, the film stars Zubby Michael as the footballer on a spiritual journey to return to his glory days. Rounding out the cast are Kayode Ojuolape, Tina Mba, Chioma Akpotha, Ini Edo, Lateef Adedimeji, Ufuoma McDermott, Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaronni), Nancy Isime, Broda Shaggi, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Williams Uchemba, Lilian Esoro, Tacha, and other actors.