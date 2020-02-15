Nnamdi Asomugha is Sharing his Growing Passion for Acting with “CBS this Morning” | WATCH

Connect with us

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Nigerian-American actor, Nnamdi Asomugha and husband to Hollywood actress, Kerry Washington, had spent 11 years in the NFL before realizing his passion for acting with the critically acclaimed character Carl King in the film “Crown Heights.

CBS This Morning” anchor, Dana Jacobson caught up with Nnamdi after he made his Broadway debut in the award-winning “A Soldier’s Play” earlier in February.

Watch the interview below.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

