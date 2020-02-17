BN TV
You Should Watch this CNN Analysis on Trump’s Visa Ban on Nigeria
Donald Trump‘s immigrant visa ban on Nigeria and 5 other countries is still in the news, with folks still question if and why it was necessary.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria has analysed the administrations stated reasons for the ban (security), checking if it holds weight—it doesn’t—and asking if there’s a reason they’re not stating.
Zakaria shared that if Trump’s desire for highly skilled immigrants is still a thing, then Nigerians should definitely not be on the ban list.
Check out the analysis:
Nigeria was added to the Trump administration’s controversial visa and travel bans list. @FareedZakaria analyzes whether this is a security measure or a result of Trump’s views on immigration. https://t.co/hwqBe8PA4l pic.twitter.com/sAQhilGah2
— CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2020