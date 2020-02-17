Connect with us

You Should Watch this CNN Analysis on Trump's Visa Ban on Nigeria

Nnamdi Asomugha is Sharing his Growing Passion for Acting with "CBS this Morning" | WATCH

Mercy Aigbe has some Pretty Interesting Advice for Single Ladies & Married Women | WATCH her Vlog

Alexx Ekubo is Addressing the Elephant in the Room - "Internet Fraud" | WATCH

Have a Front Seat View of the Creation & Launch of "The Rihanna Book" | WATCH

Your Sexy New Boo - Korede Bello is on Accelerate TV's The Cover

Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu are the Perfect Combo on this Episode on Ndani TV's "TGIF Show"

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is Back! Watch Episode 1 of Season 6 on BN TV

Ronke Raji is Your Plug for that Last-Minute Valentine's Date Makeover💄| WATCH

Toolz & Gbemi want to Help Spice Up Your Valentine's on the 'OffAir Show' | WATCH

BellaNaija.com

Published

35 mins ago

 on

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump walks along the south driveway before departing the White House May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New York where he will tour theÊMorrelly Homeland Security Center and then attend aÊroundtable discussion and dinner with supporters before returning to Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump‘s immigrant visa ban on Nigeria and 5 other countries is still in the news, with folks still question if and why it was necessary.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria has analysed the administrations stated reasons for the ban (security), checking if it holds weight—it doesn’t—and asking if there’s a reason they’re not stating.

Zakaria shared that if Trump’s desire for highly skilled immigrants is still a thing, then Nigerians should definitely not be on the ban list.

Check out the analysis:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

