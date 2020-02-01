Connect with us

News

What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means

News

Botswana records Second Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Africa

News

Coronavirus: Abike Dabiri-Erewa has a Message for Nigerians living in China

News

#RegulateNotBan: Nigerians are Uniting to Protest the Ban of Motorcycles & Tricycles in Lagos

News

Coronavirus has been Declared a Global Emergency by WHO

News

All Chinese Nationals Returning to Lagos State will be Quarantined for 14 Days

News

A New Range of Diverse Barbie Dolls includes Dolls with Vitiligo and a Prosthetic Limb

News

Here's What Nigeria is doing to Prepare against Coronavirus + How to Avoid the Virus

News

Federal Government has Approved N33,000 Allowance for Corp Members

News

Nyma Tang  and Kiitan Akinniranye Join Create & Cultivate 2020 Honorees

News

What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

According to The Tribune, Donald Trump‘s administration announced on Friday that will begin restraining immigrants from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Sudan and Tanzania from entering the U.S.

The new restriction comes three years after Donald Trump travel ban was first announced, which barred people from several Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

The restriction is not a travel ban for those coming to the U.S, but Nigerians and the other countries will be restricted from permanent immigration visas, which include some family and employer-sponsored visas, as well as the diversity visa lottery.

Visas given to people travelling to the U.S. for temporary stay such as tourists, businessmen and women, medical treatment will not be affected. Sudanese nationals and Tanzanians will only be excluded from the diversity visa lottery and the restrictions will be effective by February 22.

The administration says the ban is necessary to protect the U.S against potential acts of terrorism.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Storytelling in an Era of Online Classrooms

Amina Alabi: Matriarchs of Patriarchy

Here’s How You can Help the Displaced Residents of Tarkwa Bay

Nigerians Are Loud… That’s It. That’s the Tweet

Ogunniyi Abayomi: Operation Amotekun & National Security in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php