What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means

According to The Tribune, Donald Trump‘s administration announced on Friday that will begin restraining immigrants from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Sudan and Tanzania from entering the U.S.

The new restriction comes three years after Donald Trump travel ban was first announced, which barred people from several Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

The restriction is not a travel ban for those coming to the U.S, but Nigerians and the other countries will be restricted from permanent immigration visas, which include some family and employer-sponsored visas, as well as the diversity visa lottery.

Visas given to people travelling to the U.S. for temporary stay such as tourists, businessmen and women, medical treatment will not be affected. Sudanese nationals and Tanzanians will only be excluded from the diversity visa lottery and the restrictions will be effective by February 22.

The administration says the ban is necessary to protect the U.S against potential acts of terrorism.