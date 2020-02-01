Botswana records Second Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Africa

Connect with us

Health officials in Botswana are currently investigating its first suspected Coronavirus case at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in a passenger who arrived on Ethiopian Airways from China on Thursday.

This makes Botswana the second African country affected by the virus, after a case in Ivory Coast was reported a few days ago.

According to the Botswana Government, the suspect’s case is still under isolation and investigations are on-going. The Ministry of Health is also monitoring the situation closely in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and will keep the public updated.

Here’s what the Nigerian government is doing about Coronavirus

Read the statement below.

