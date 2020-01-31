Coronavirus: Abike Dabiri-Erewa has a Message for Nigerians living in China

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has urged Nigerians in China to be cautious of the deadly Coronavirus.

In a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said, “It is important to advise Nigerians in China to be careful and take necessary precautions by staying indoors more for now”, Channels News reports.

She advised the Nigerians in the diaspora to follow medical advice obtained in educational fliers and announcements, avoid eating uncooked meat and animal products, avoid crowded and enclosed areas and also maintain good personal hygiene.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, however, gave an assurance that all necessary actions are taken accordingly.