The Official Trailer for Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha’s Movie “Sylvie’s Love”

The official trailer for Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha‘s new movie “Sylvie’s Love” is here.

“Sylvie’s Love” is a 1950 romance movie which will start streaming worldwide, on Amazon Prime Video, December 25.

The synopsis reads:

Robert (Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end,” the synopsis continues. “Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same.

Watch the trailer: