Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha's Movie "Sylvie's Love"

BN TV Music

John Legend dedicated his Billboard Music Awards "Never Break" Performance to Chrissy Teigen

BN TV Music

Niyola has a Powerful New Song “World Is On Fire”

BN TV Movies & TV

It's Perri's Beautiful Baby Shower on Episode 2 of “Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri”

BN TV Comedy

"Don't Get Distracted" is Taaooma's Message in this Comedy Skit

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa describes the Types of People you might see at a Protest on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 2 of Chinneylove Eze's “Sally & Gray” Series Is Here

BN TV

Find Out How You Can Enjoy Your Green Tea with Natural Herbs & Sweeteners on “Healthy Living With Tosin”

BN TV

A Pringles coated Fish with Chips Recipe by Telande World to Add to Your Menu

BN TV Movies & TV

Your Exclusive Tour of Priscilla Ojo's Room in her New Vlog

BN TV

The Official Trailer for Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha’s Movie “Sylvie’s Love”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The official trailer for Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha‘s new movie “Sylvie’s Love” is here.

“Sylvie’s Love” is a 1950 romance movie which will start streaming worldwide, on Amazon Prime Video, December 25.

The synopsis reads:

Robert (Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before.
As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end,” the synopsis continues. “Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same.

Watch the trailer:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Twitter is Helping to Fight Misinformation & Untruths in the #EndSARS Movement

Samuel Akinnuga: An Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

We’re Celebrating the Nigerian Youth With our #BellaNaijaWCW Feature this Week!

Kolawole Ajayi: Safe Driving Tips You Should Adopt During Protests

Ada Njemanze: Why Are Our Leaders So Hard to Reach?
Advertisement
css.php