Ukonwa Ojo is the New Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon’s Prime Video

In 2019, Ukonwa Ojo moved from being the Chief Marketing Officer for Coty Consumer Beauty where she had to oversee brands like Cover Girl and Sally Hansen, to being announced as the Global Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of the beauty giant, MAC Cosmetics.

Now, the Marketing veteran has been named CMO of Amazon’s Prime Video and Amazon Studios, joining the e-commerce giant’s entertainment division, taking over the role from Andy Donkin.

She’ll be responsible for leading global brand and originals marketing, reporting directly to Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, who joined the company in February.

She made the announcement on Instagram saying:

BIG NEWS! New job! So pumped. Excited to join the @amazon and @amazonprimevideo family and so thankful for my incredible @maccosmetics family.

Ukonwa Ojo has previously worked with high-end brands including ClairolRimmelKaty Perry Parfums, and Nautica.

A part of Mike Hopkins’ memo announcing Ukonwa’s new position, as shared by Variety:

Hello Team –

I’m writing today to share some news. One of the world’s leading marketing executives, Ukonwa Ojo, is joining the Amazon team as Chief Marketing Officer, Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Ukonwa begins her new role leading our global brand and originals marketing on September 21st, reporting directly to me.

Photo Credit@ukonwaojo

