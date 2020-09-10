“Strong, Powerful, Mama Magic” Eniko Hart is Giving Us Maternity Looks to Remember

The mum-to-be is giving us maternity looks to remember.

Kevin and Eniko Hart are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their baby boy. Each day of her pregnancy, the expecting mum gives us a slay to remember.

“Strong, powerful, mama magic,” Eniko captioned underneath a picture of her striking a subtle pose while showing off her protruding stomach. She leaned back on the stool and gave the camera a focused look that was nothing short of fabulous. “Absolutely stunning,” Kevin said of his wife’s poses during her latest maternity shoot.

Photo Credit: enikohart