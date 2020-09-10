Scoop
#BBNaija’s Brighto has Got Fans Excited with his Nollywood Debut
You can now add “actor” to the job description of Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” star Brighto because the reality TV star is set to make his acting debut in veteran actress Chinyere Wilfred‘s upcoming movie.
The news was made known on his Instagram, revealing he just bagged a role in an upcoming movie posing with his script. He wrote:
What a way to end a day filled with media rounds, Oh my! I never saw this coming!
I just bagged a movie role 🎥 with the iconic @chinyerewilfred4real 🙌Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful🙏
Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!🔥
View this post on Instagram
What a way to end a day filled with media rounds, Oh my! I never saw this coming! I just bagged a movie role 🎥 with the iconic @chinyerewilfred4real 🙌Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful🙏 Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!🔥 #brighto #bbnaija #movie #actor