"Strong, Powerful, Mama Magic" Eniko Hart is Giving Us Maternity Looks to Remember

Ukonwa Ojo is the New Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon's Prime Video

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Answering All Your Questions about Hosting the #BBNaija "Lockdown" Show

Let's Catch You Up on All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 51

#BNxBBNaija5: Lucy Answers Ten Questions about her Now-Settled Argument with Nengi, Friendship & Plans After the Show

Shan George is Engaged 💍

BamBam & Teddy A take us Behind the Scene of their Family Shoot + Sweet Moments with Baby Zendaya

Everything We Know About The Academy's New Representation & Inclusion Standards for Oscars' Best Picture Prize

Temi Otedola is answering All Your Questions about her Starring in “Citation”

#BBNaija’s Brighto has Got Fans Excited with his Nollywood Debut

BellaNaija.com

Published

20 mins ago

 on

You can now add “actor” to the job description of Big Brother Naija “Lockdown” star Brighto because the reality TV star is set to make his acting debut in veteran actress Chinyere Wilfred‘s upcoming movie.

The news was made known on his Instagram, revealing he just bagged a role in an upcoming movie posing with his script. He wrote:

What a way to end a day filled with media rounds, Oh my! I never saw this coming!

I just bagged a movie role 🎥 with the iconic @chinyerewilfred4real 🙌Mama, thank you so much for this, I am so grateful🙏

Guyssss get ready!!! #brightsarmy We’re just getting started!!!🔥

