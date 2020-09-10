Lights, Camera & a Showdown on Stage – Get the Lowdown on #BBNaija Day 52

Lights! Camera! Showmax!

The Housemates bring their acting skills to the stage for the Showmax talent show.

It was a triple dose of entertainment as the Housemates divided into three teams gave an elaborate reenactment of TV shows for the Showmax Talent Show. The teams were Team Game of Thrones, Team Power and Team Suits. All aptly named after TV shows showing on the Showmax platform.

How it went down

After days of preparation, the Housemates finally stepped on stage to showcase all they had prepared for. Each team had a duration of 30 minutes to present their talent show and they made good use of each second. The show featured show hosts and two assistant hosts, and a judging panel of three housemates. Working in teams, each team took turns in playing the role of show hosts, assistant hosts and judges.

Showdown on stage

Team Game of Thrones went first with Vee, Trikytee and Laycon delivering a stellar performance as they reenacted a scene from Game of Thrones. Next was Team Suits consisting of Ozo, Nengi and Neo who turned the stage to a courtroom as they performed a scene from Suits TV show. Finally, Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Prince went all gangsta on stage as they gave their own reenactment of the Power TV show.

The Housemates have to wait for a bit for the winner of this Task to be announced, but in our book, they are all winners and we can’t wait to see some of them take up movie roles.

Who is to blame again?

The Big Brother Housemates used their Diary Session to discuss who among them could be to blame if they don’t win their next Wager. Here’s more from that chat.