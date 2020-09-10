Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Answering All Your Questions about Hosting the #BBNaija "Lockdown" Show

"I had fibroid during pregnancy" - Lola shares her story on this episode of "My Birthing Experience"

David gives in to Peer Pressure on Episode 3 "Unfeeling" of 'Fancy Teens'

Get to Know Adanna & David a Little More with this Fun Q&A

Toyin Abraham's Message to Everyone on New Vlog is "Be Appreciative"

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Jollof Spaghetti will Have Your Mouth Watering

“It’s Very Important You Teach People How to Treat You” - Toke Makinwa on a New Episode of “Toke Moments”

#BNxBBNaija5: Lucy Answers Ten Questions about her Now-Settled Argument with Nengi, Friendship & Plans After the Show

It's the Final Episode of “During Ever After”, Will Grace & Setan Make Amends?

Let Afua Osei teach how to build your credibility & secure more brand partnerships

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The history of the Big Brother Naija show will not be complete without making mention of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host with the most.

Ever wondered how he does it? His fashion choices? How he comes up with his closing wise words? Well, not to worry, because he’s answering all your questions and letting you in he’s looking forward to in the next couple of weeks with the BBNaija “Lockdown” housemates.

Watch the video below:

