Beauty
Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Will Show You How To Relish A Lifestyle Of Fashion On This Week In Style
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the 43rd Miss Nigeria, reality TV star cum brand influencer — Beauty Etsanyi Tukura. This style star says fashion is a lifestyle and she lives up to it. From her beautiful figure and flawless face to her attractive taste in clothing, hair, makeup and accessories, Beauty will show you how to look chic every day.
For a week’s worth of chic ensembles, join us as we explore Beauty’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Put on a poppin’ orange mini dress. Accessorize with a flawless bob, neutral hat and stilettos. Keep the facebeat simple and classy.
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Show up for your global Award recognition in an elegant transformer dress by a Nigerian designer paired with jewellery, strappy heels, a flawless facebeat and sleek hair
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
Wear green: rock classy indigenous prints with golden heels and a centre part
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
An elegant 2-piece paired with a clutch, sunnies and heels would do
View this post on Instagram
Slay the evening in a sultry black ruffled midi dress paired with black and silver accessories
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Rock the day in a bright-coloured off-shoulder ensemble, bold choker necklace, and hair pulled back with 2 face-framing tendrils
View this post on Instagram
Rock the night in a form-fitting backless royal blue dress, paired with a top knot, dark shades and silver accessories
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Whether you are hitting the beach in luxe bikini and sunnies,
View this post on Instagram
Channelling your Taraban “rich Aunty” heritage in an embroidered white and grey boubou,
View this post on Instagram
Or shooting your next birthday portraits, Saturdays are for making fun memories you’ll love.
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy the night in a draped satin dress and top bun with fringes
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Step out in a graceful black ensemble decorated with green Ankara prints, paired with heels, Ankara jewellery and head wrap.
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @beautytukura