Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Will Show You How To Relish A Lifestyle Of Fashion On This Week In Style

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on the 43rd Miss Nigeria, reality TV star cum brand influencer — Beauty Etsanyi Tukura. This style star says fashion is a lifestyle and she lives up to it. From her beautiful figure and flawless face to her attractive taste in clothing, hair, makeup and accessories, Beauty will show you how to look chic every day.

For a week’s worth of chic ensembles, join us as we explore Beauty’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Put on a poppin’ orange mini dress. Accessorize with a flawless bob, neutral hat and stilettos. Keep the facebeat simple and classy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Tuesday

Show up for your global Award recognition in an elegant transformer dress by a Nigerian designer paired with jewellery, strappy heels, a flawless facebeat and sleek hair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Wednesday

Wear green: rock classy indigenous prints with golden heels and a centre part

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Thursday

An elegant 2-piece paired with a clutch, sunnies and heels would do

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Slay the evening in a sultry black ruffled midi dress paired with black and silver accessories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Friday

Rock the day in a bright-coloured off-shoulder ensemble, bold choker necklace, and hair pulled back with 2 face-framing tendrils

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Rock the night in a form-fitting backless royal blue dress, paired with a top knot, dark shades and silver accessories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Saturday

Whether you are hitting the beach in luxe bikini and sunnies,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Channelling your Taraban “rich Aunty” heritage in an embroidered white and grey boubou,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Or shooting your next birthday portraits, Saturdays are for making fun memories you’ll love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Enjoy the night in a draped satin dress and top bun with fringes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Sunday

Step out in a graceful black ensemble decorated with green Ankara prints, paired with heels, Ankara jewellery and head wrap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Credit: @beautytukura

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!