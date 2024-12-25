Connect with us

Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tony Elumelu, Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, recently hosted his annual all-white party, and as always, it was a fashion spectacle.

The event brought together some of the most stylish celebrities and influencers, all turning up in their best white ensembles. Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia, Bovi and Kris, Beauty Tukura, Idia Aisien, Mercy Eke, and more were among the stylish guests who made the night unforgettable.

The fashion was effortless, with each guest adding their own twist to the all-white theme.

Scroll through to see some of the best looks from the night

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Lilian Afegbai

Beauty Tukura

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Tola Odunsi and Enado

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tola Odunsi (@tolaodunsi)

Sharon Ooja

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Tosin Olaseinde

Dr. Rommel Asagwara

Denola Grey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Bovi and Kris

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KrisAsimonye (@krisasimonye)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Tola Odunsi and Enado

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tola Odunsi (@tolaodunsi)

 

