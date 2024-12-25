Scoop
Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks
Tony Elumelu, Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, recently hosted his annual all-white party, and as always, it was a fashion spectacle.
The event brought together some of the most stylish celebrities and influencers, all turning up in their best white ensembles. Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia, Bovi and Kris, Beauty Tukura, Idia Aisien, Mercy Eke, and more were among the stylish guests who made the night unforgettable.
The fashion was effortless, with each guest adding their own twist to the all-white theme.
Scroll through to see some of the best looks from the night
Mercy Eke
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Afegbai
View this post on Instagram
Beauty Tukura
View this post on Instagram
Idia Aisien
View this post on Instagram
Tola Odunsi and Enado
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Ooja
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Toke Makinwa
View this post on Instagram
Tosin Olaseinde
View this post on Instagram
Dr. Rommel Asagwara
View this post on Instagram
Denola Grey
View this post on Instagram
Bovi and Kris
View this post on Instagram
Iyabo Ojo
View this post on Instagram
Tola Odunsi and Enado
View this post on Instagram