Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks

Tony Elumelu, Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, recently hosted his annual all-white party, and as always, it was a fashion spectacle.

The event brought together some of the most stylish celebrities and influencers, all turning up in their best white ensembles. Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia, Bovi and Kris, Beauty Tukura, Idia Aisien, Mercy Eke, and more were among the stylish guests who made the night unforgettable.

The fashion was effortless, with each guest adding their own twist to the all-white theme.

Scroll through to see some of the best looks from the night

Mercy Eke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Lilian Afegbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emerald Fashion blog (@emeraldsfashionblog)

Beauty Tukura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

Idia Aisien

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Tola Odunsi and Enado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tola Odunsi (@tolaodunsi)

Sharon Ooja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon ooja Nwoke💄🎀💋 (@sharonooja)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onyeka cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Toke Makinwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Tosin Olaseinde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oluwatosin olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde)

Dr. Rommel Asagwara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Rommel Asagwara | Medical Doctor | Socialite (@iamdrrommel)

Denola Grey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Bovi and Kris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KrisAsimonye (@krisasimonye)

Iyabo Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Tola Odunsi and Enado