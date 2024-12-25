Connect with us

Style

Sleighing the Fashion Game: Looks from Nigerian Celebrities.

Scoop Style

Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks

Beauty Scoop Style

Mo Abudu's Sparkly Glam is Serving Christmas Chic | See Photos

Beauty BN TV Style

Hair Goals Alert! Here Are 12 Hairstyles to Steal from Diana Eneje's 2024 Archives

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo is the Moment! See Her Absolutely Stunning 47th Birthday Looks

News Style

BN Style Definitive Best Dressed List Is On The Way! Nominate Your Fave Today

Beauty Events Music Style

Doechii Channels British-Nigerian Designer, Tolu Coker for Her GRAMMY Museum Performance

Beauty Nollywood Scoop Style

All the Pink, Green & Glam! Jade Osiberu & "Christmas in Lagos" Cast Are Serving Looks

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

M.A.C Cosmetics Supports The Nigerian Fashion Industry

Scoop Style

The Many Times Beverly Naya Stepped Out in Style & Wowed Us

Style

Sleighing the Fashion Game: Looks from Nigerian Celebrities.

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This holiday season, Nigerian celebrities brought the heat with their festive fashion choices. From Bisola Aiyeola‘s show-stopping Christmas tree-inspired gown to the fiery red dresses worn by Mercy Eke, Christiana Kayode, and Bimbo Ademoye, our favorite stars dazzled in their holiday finery.

Let’s take a look at how these style icons rang in the Christmas season with beauty, glamour, and a dash of holiday cheer!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Timmer (@mariamadeyemitimmer)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christiana Kayode (@berbiedoll)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visiwww.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php