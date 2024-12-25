Style
Sleighing the Fashion Game: Looks from Nigerian Celebrities.
This holiday season, Nigerian celebrities brought the heat with their festive fashion choices. From Bisola Aiyeola‘s show-stopping Christmas tree-inspired gown to the fiery red dresses worn by Mercy Eke, Christiana Kayode, and Bimbo Ademoye, our favorite stars dazzled in their holiday finery.
Let’s take a look at how these style icons rang in the Christmas season with beauty, glamour, and a dash of holiday cheer!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Looking for more African fashi