Here’s Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 1 | WATCH
The 6th edition of Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend was a blast. Held at the GTCentre in Oniru, Lagos on the 11th & 12th of November 2023, fashion stakeholders trooped in from various cities across Africa and the globe to experience the phenomenal event.
These lovers of fashion served interesting looks and as always, our team was in position to bring you all the sauce. Hit the ▶ buttons below to watch:
Reality TV Star — Uriel Ngozi Oputa
Twin US-based fashion maestros — Bruce Proctor
Journalist — Lola Ogunnaike
See more Street Style below:
Hosted by the Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), The Guaranty Trust Fashion Weekend is a consumer-focused fair and free business platform designed to showcase the best of Africa’s Fashion to a global audience whilst promoting the effervescent enterprise of the continent’s growing fashion industry.