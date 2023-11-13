Watch the Trailer for “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story”

Come On Naija has unveiled the official trailer for their highly anticipated Nollywood film, “Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story.” The film, which delves into the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo apprenticeship system, is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 1, 2023.

Set against the backdrop of the Igbo apprenticeship system, “Áfàméfùnà – An Nwa Boi Story” follows the journey of young Igbo boys who embark on a path of self-discovery and financial independence through apprenticeship. The film not only celebrates their aspirations and sacrifices but also sheds light on the inevitable betrayals that often accompany success.

At the helm of the project is acclaimed director Kayode Kasum. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Stan Nze, Alexx Ekubo, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Chuks Joseph, Segun Arinze, Eso Dike, Paul Nnadiekwe, Jide Kene Achufusi, and Noble Igwe. Omobayowa Alabi serves as the film’s producer, alongside Lawumi Fajemirokun and Kenechukwu Egbue.

Watch the trailer below: