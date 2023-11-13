“We met in October 2018 & by January 2019, I knew she was the one” – Johnny Drille Gushes About His Wife on Iyabo Ojo’s “Gold Room”

Nollywood actress and movie producer Iyabo Ojo has shared the fifteenth episode of her show, “Gold Room.”

The new episode features Nigerian singer and Mavin Records star Johnny Drille. Johnny Drille reflects on his music journey, his love for music, how he was able to keep his relationship with his wife out of the spotlight, being a private person, how the music industry treats his kind of music, Don Jazzy’s role in his career, mixing and mastering, and how he knew his wife was the one.

Watch: