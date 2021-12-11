Simi Moonlight Is All The Inspiration You Need For Fabulous Plus-Size Style

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Here at BellaNaijaStyle, we are accustomed to showcasing gorgeous bodies of all shapes and sizes. We believe that inclusive and curvy influencers have been integral to breaking the monotony of fashion.

In a world where style is no longer the preserve of the slim, curvy influencers like Barbara Simi Muhumuza, who goes by @SimiMoonlight on social mediaprove that plus-size women don’t need to shy away from bold patterns, bikinis, bodycon dresses and more.

One styling tip we’ve picked up from Barbara? Cinch your waist for that extra hourglass look if that’s your aesthetic. See some of her stylish looks below.

