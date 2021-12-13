A Week in Style: See How Valerie Eguavoen Effortlessly Sails Through The Week

Connect with us

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Hi #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day. One fashionista who constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is Valerie Eguavoen.

If you’re looking for an individual who can style basics in the três chicest way and looks incredibly fabulous in simple style staples, Valerie is your plug.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

Shirt dresses are perfect for beating the Monday blues. Pair with sandals or sneakers, and this comfy chic look will have you looking perfect during all your Zoom meetings.

Tuesday:

A T-shirt paired with work pants is a perfect mix between formal and casual, and that’s the vibe to cure your post-Monday blues.

Wednesday:

Conquer hump day with a skirt set and sneakers combo, just like Valerie.

Thursday:

Switch things up with a lace top paired with silk pants and the perfect accessories that’ll have everyone staring.

Friday:

A blazer and denim combo is one of our favourite pairings. Finish the look with white sneakers for that extra oomph!

Saturday:

It’s the weekend! Make a style statement with a tailored, button-up dress paired with jeans. The classic style of the dress will perfectly offset the denim and make for a seriously effortless look.

Sunday:

A pretty little sundress is ideal for brunch, a fun day with the girls or any other leisurely activity of the day.

