7 Stylish Looks from Samantha Kash to Inspire Minimalists this Week

Eku Edewor is a Star In VicNate's Latest Collection - N°4

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Red Carpet or Owambe? This XBL Dress on Naomi Nwaokoru will Inspire your Weekend Style

ICYMI: Check Out Olivia Chioma Okoro's Bold Red Look for The #BBTitans Opening Night

Vogue's Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine's Latest Cover Star

12 Casual Outfits to Inspire You This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 220

Life Before #BBTitans: Khosi Twala is the Content Creator Guaranteed to Inspire Your Fitness & Style Goals

Tiwa Savage Made an Exquisite Fashion Statement at #AFRIMA8

Every Look Worth Seeing From Uncover's Beauty Launch

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Zimbabwean Content Creator, Samantha Kash. A style star who shows up like a boss in simple yet chic outfits, neutral shades, and pretty accessories to match.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourites from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of a week in style.

Monday

Layer outfits to give a sophisticated outlook. Wear a pair of clear lenses and don’t forget your swag.

Tuesday

Lengthy cornrows with a monotone little dress is always a hit. Rock your heels with simple accessories and you are good to go.

Wednesday

All black everything: A bodycon 2-piece, with leather shoes and jacket in the same colour screams class.

Thursday

For a refined look, pair a denim top-jacket and trousers with an off-white camisole, shoes and a purse.

Friday

Style some neutral-coloured sneakers on maroon pants and a bomber jacket with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Saturday

What’s the best pair for a well-fitted corset? Sometimes, it’s a brightly coloured pencil skirt.

Sunday

Pull up braids into a bun when you choose a form-flattering full-length dress with a cowl neck and low-cut back.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

