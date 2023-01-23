Connect with us

Eku Edewor is a Star In VicNate's Latest Collection - N°4

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Red Carpet or Owambe? This XBL Dress on Naomi Nwaokoru will Inspire your Weekend Style

ICYMI: Check Out Olivia Chioma Okoro's Bold Red Look for The #BBTitans Opening Night

Vogue's Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine's Latest Cover Star

12 Casual Outfits to Inspire You This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 220

Life Before #BBTitans: Khosi Twala is the Content Creator Guaranteed to Inspire Your Fitness & Style Goals

Tiwa Savage Made an Exquisite Fashion Statement at #AFRIMA8

Every Look Worth Seeing From Uncover's Beauty Launch

A Week's Worth of Stunning Outfit Ideas From Mercy Aigbe Adeoti

Actor and Producer – Eku Edewor looks magnificent in this perfect mix of sensual artistry ingeniously put together for VicNate, photographed by the amazing Morgan Otagburuagu of Ginstar Photography.

 

N°4 is VicNate’s latest collection for the daring woman who enjoys the feel of a piece as much as how it makes her look. Launched September 25th, 2022 the N°4 is inspired by Stanley Kubrick‘s 1999 Mystery Drama; Eyes Wide Shut, with a focal point on the character Alice. It is a deep dive into an exploration of the senses through clothes, minimalist in the expression of colour, rather with the emphasis on texture, cuts and finishing.

 

The uncluttered monochrome set was accessorized by Rebirth, an exquisite piece from “Sink or Swim”, by sculptor, designer, and curator Ugo Ahiakwo. Ugo’s works are characterised by edginess, dynamism, tactility, and a high level of refinement. “Sink or Swim” refers to a situation in which one must either succeed by his or her efforts or fail, much like how the creator has felt during his adult life. 

 

VicNate is a Nigerian contemporary fashion brand focused on celebrating youth and femininity in a way that bridges the gap between luxury and contemporary fashion. It transcends personal and social engagements to embrace a vision that is simple, deliberate, and packed with youthful bursts.

 

Credits

@ekuedewor
@theginstarp
@hugowithouttheh
@merakibyonome
@karlhajewels

