Movies & TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looked Extra Sharp for the #BBTitans Sunday Live Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Titans host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is back on our screens with his statement-making looks. And for this night’s Live Eviction Show, he showcased his eye for style in a sharp Vanskere number.

Given that there are still more eviction nights, we can’t wait to see what he wears through this season. We’re putting all our money into fabulous fashion moments.

Check on it!

Credit:
Outfit: @vanskere
Brooch: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers
Photos: @theoladayo

