Here’s the Scoop on Tonight’s #BBTitans Live Show

The Big Brother Titans‘ housemates survived their first week, but there was some stress along the way. The housemates knew that the Monday nominations wouldn’t impact the game, but they could only suspect it. Tonight, when nine of them were nominated and one might be going home, none of them were particularly confident.

It was an eventful first week in the Big Brother House. From new ships, bromances, wins and losses, new housemates and parties, Big Brother Titans kicked off with a bang.

The hosts, Lawrence and Ebuka, probed the housemates for some inside details, but they first had to take them to task for their dismal performance during the wager task presentation on Thursday night. “Let’s just file that away with ‘things that didn’t happen’,” they concluded.

Here’s a recap of tonight’s live show:

Ebuka also asked Mmeli how he feels about being the first Head of House and received a reasonably thoughtful response. “I feel bad because I’m becoming a blueprint. Certain people have to learn from my mistakes, and I just hope they do better and that I learn from them.”

He also targeted Jenni O‘s adoption of the kitchen as her home, and her response betrayed a certain amount of strategy. “I love cooking. Once you feed people, they’re happy. The kitchen is also where you hear everything. I like to hear things.”

Yvonne said, “I’m not here to make friends.” This prompted an admonishment from Ebuka, directed at the house in general. “Be careful how you address your fellow housemates,” he said, going on to advise them to make the most of their time together, to learn from each other, and to take wisdom from each other’s cultures. “Believe me, it will be worth it.”

Eventually, at the very end of the show, the nine nominated housemates were put out of their misery and told they would all be in the house for at least another week. However, the audience was told about an upcoming twist that would affect gameplay, nominations, and relationships in the house.

