Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the trailer for REDTV's series "When Are We Getting Married" starring Ric Hassani & Immaculata Oko-Kasum

BN TV Music

If You Missed Beyoncé's Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, Here's What You Missed

BN TV Living

Hey Fit Fam! Check out April Laugh’s Cheat Meal Strategy

BN TV

Chigurl talks newness & putting herself first on Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Watch: Denrele talks about his childhood, heartbreak & career on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House”

BN TV

Bukie Akinmade & Tolani are the latest guests on the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

We’ve got their Social Media Pages— Meet the 4 New #BBTitans Housemates

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"The Wait" Reaches No. 1 Spot on Netflix Nigeria | 7 Reasons Why You Should Watch!

BN TV

Patience Ozokwo talks Spending Time with Family & her Faith in New Episode of "Mercy’s Menu"

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Adesua Paints Portrait of Banky W on Her Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Watch the trailer for REDTV’s series “When Are We Getting Married” starring Ric Hassani & Immaculata Oko-Kasum

Published

5 hours ago

 on

REDTV has announced the upcoming release of a new series titled, “When Are We Getting Married.”

The Bola Atta-produced series tells the tale of two young lovers who move in together and make an effort to make their relationship work in spite of having opposing worldviews.

“When Are We Getting Married” shows the importance of having chemistry in a relationship but also acknowledges that it’s not a guarantee that the relationship will work. The show also touches on issues facing young Nigerians trying to navigate romantic relationships. Edith (Immaculata Oko Kasum) and Fenwa (Ric Hassani) have different understandings about love and the possibility of getting married. However, they must fight the world, their fears, their pasts, and each other if their relationship will survive and go the distance.

“When Are We Getting Married” premieres on REDTV on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke
css.php