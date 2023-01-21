Connect with us

Red Carpet or Owambe? This XBL Dress on Naomi Nwaokoru will Inspire your Weekend Style

ICYMI: Check Out Olivia Chioma Okoro's Bold Red Look for The #BBTitans Opening Night

Vogue's Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine's Latest Cover Star

12 Casual Outfits to Inspire You This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 220

Life Before #BBTitans: Khosi Twala is the Content Creator Guaranteed to Inspire Your Fitness & Style Goals

Tiwa Savage Made an Exquisite Fashion Statement at #AFRIMA8

Every Look Worth Seeing From Uncover's Beauty Launch

A Week's Worth of Stunning Outfit Ideas From Mercy Aigbe Adeoti

BN Style Spotlight: Idris & Sabrina Elba Coordinate in Colours at Gucci's Fashion Show in Milan

ThisDay Style's January Cover Proves Sam Adegoke Is A Style Star!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Corsets have been making a comeback and now we’ve gone full throttle with #BellaStylistas dropping back-to-back spicy looks like this on us. 

Naomi Nwaokoru rocked in this flawlessly crafted dress by Xtra Brides Lagos. Beyond the excellent fit of the structured midsection, the choice of fabric, beautifully laid embellishments and artistic top accessory all came together nicely to make this an utterly inspiring showpiece. 

Should we talk about the colour? Red – bold, vibrant and hawt, a perfect choice for such a sensual yet classy look. 

Her bouncy two-toned hair, snatched nose and flawless makeup with a foxy rouge pout paid quintessential compliments to the glamorous outfit. 

Needless to say, corsets are no longer limited to undergarments. If you’ve got a special occasion you need to slay like a Queen, you might want to take a cue from this beauty queen. 

Credits

Muse @naominwaokoru

Custom dress @xtrabrideslagos

Makeup @cattysglam_mua

Hairstyling @yinkzsignature

Fabric @morkalfabrics

Hair @veebeezofficial

Photography @momodumedia

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style

