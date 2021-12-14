Kwelaku’s Holiday Collection Has All The Outfits You’ll Need This Season

Budding Nigerian womenswear brand Kwelaku has unveiled its latest collection tagged Harmattan ‘21 “Gratitude” just in time for the holidays.

According to the Creative Director:

It’s all gratitude for Harmattan 2021! From a tribal tunic line started from my campus room back in 2014, styling mainly family and friends, to a full-fledged womenswear brand operating out of my HQ and adorning women from all walks of life. There have been moments of doubt and frustration (especially during the pandemic, police brutality), but now, however, our brand is finally glad to be in a place of manifesting- manifesting all that we are, all that we intend to be and all that we hope to be. Prints employed include our aesthetic geometric tribal patterns, abstract patterns rendered in hand-dyed indigo, and using a colour palette that mirrors all of our current moods-from the brand’s deep blue shade to festive reds. There will be no Kwelaku without her tribe, and we’re grateful for all your love and support!

