Connect with us

Advertisement

Style

Kwelaku's Holiday Collection Has All The Outfits You’ll Need This Season

Style

A Week in Style: See How Valerie Eguavoen Effortlessly Sails Through The Week

Style

Simi Moonlight Is All The Inspiration You Need For Fabulous Plus-Size Style

Style

We’ve Fallen Head Over Heels For Sheisdeluxe's SS22 Collection

Style

Mary Edoro Takes Dubai For ARISE Fashion Weekend 2021 + Naomi Campbell On The Runway & More Fun Fashion Moments

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Orange Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 173

Style

Check Out The Super Chic Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 102

Style

Here’s How to Amp Up Your Style This Week, Thanks Adaeze Aduaka

Style

ADM Projects' New Collection Is a Must See!

Style

MANELL Merges Nature & Contemporary Trends For An Exceptional SS22 Collection

Style

Kwelaku’s Holiday Collection Has All The Outfits You’ll Need This Season

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Budding Nigerian womenswear brand Kwelaku has unveiled its latest collection tagged Harmattan ‘21 “Gratitude” just in time for the holidays.

According to the Creative Director:

It’s all gratitude for Harmattan 2021! From a tribal tunic line started from my campus room back in 2014, styling mainly family and friends, to a full-fledged womenswear brand operating out of my HQ and adorning women from all walks of life. There have been moments of doubt and frustration (especially during the pandemic, police brutality), but now, however, our brand is finally glad to be in a place of manifesting- manifesting all that we are, all that we intend to be and all that we hope to be.

Prints employed include our aesthetic geometric tribal patterns, abstract patterns rendered in hand-dyed indigo, and using a colour palette that mirrors all of our current moods-from the brand’s deep blue shade to festive reds.

There will be no Kwelaku without her tribe, and we’re grateful for all your love and support!

See the collection below.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

 

 

CREDITS:

Brand: @kwelakustudio

Photography: @thedejioluokun

Models: @pagesmodels

Styling: @vanestyler

Makeup: @thekanckyspace

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism
css.php