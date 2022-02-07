Get the Scoop on Kwelakụ’s (formerly Kancky) Exclusive Flagship Store Launch

Kwelaku, a multi-functional ready-to-wear women’s clothing label, has officially opened its flagship store in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. To celebrate its launch, the brand welcomed new and existing customers & friends into the concept store-Kancky space- for a first look and in-store debut of its much-anticipated Plisse Capsule.

On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2015, and stocking in International departmental store, RJ4, and Vane Style concept studio, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the Kwelaku brand to customers in key locations starting with Lagos.

Located at 25A, Elegba Festival Drive, Oniru, a prime position, within the store are Kwelaku’s existing and most recent collections, a beauty & skincare section, as well as an accessory hand-crafted bag line- Flaire.

The Kwelaku brand is famous for employing tribal prints interpreted into chic functional silhouettes that can stand the test of time in terms of durability and style.

“The Kwelaku woman has a deep appreciation for African culture & craftsmanship. She loves to make a statementt, but never overt. My creativity and imagination are sparked by my immediate environment and the African continent as a whole” says Victoria Anosike, Creative Director/Founder of Kwelaku.

The concept store was designed to reflect the diversity of the Kwelaku brand by bringing a wide variety of creations together in a single location. It was inspired by the creative director’s vision, borrowing motifs and colours centred on nude, and off-white tones accented with a pastel touch. The store features “an illuminating gallery-like backdrop” for its latest collections & also has a cosy, living room-esque feel to it, which is a trait peculiar to the brand.

“We aim to do our part in sharing the African story through our prints and pieces; while striving to give our customers a luxury brand experience within the premium space and our employees an enjoyable working environment” Victoria Anosike added.

In July last year, the brand successfully established its presence in other west African countries including Ghana and Dakar due to the growing acceptance and demands by its customers and it hopes to replicate this expansion in more new locations.

For more updates visit www.kwelaku.com or follow @kwelakustudio on Instagram.

Sponsored Content